TD Securities Boosts Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target to C$0.55

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$0.50 to C$0.55 in a research note issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.
Western Forest Products Trading Up 3.2 %
About Western Forest Products
Western Forest Products Inc is a Canada-based softwood forest products company. The company’s principal business activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. Its operating business segment comprised of Timber harvesting, Log sales, and Lumber manufacturing and sales.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Western Forest Products
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- About the Markup Calculator
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.