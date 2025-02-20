TD Securities Has Lowered Expectations for Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Stock Price

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATD. Scotiabank set a C$91.00 target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.50.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ATD

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Shares of ATD opened at C$71.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$76.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$77.06. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$71.25 and a 52 week high of C$87.27. The stock has a market cap of C$47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89.

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.