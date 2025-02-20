TD Securities Increases Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$67.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ENB. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$63.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$63.23.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at C$60.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$130.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$45.39 and a 12-month high of C$65.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$62.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$58.33.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 1,106 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.94, for a total value of C$66,293.64. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

