TD Securities Lowers Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Price Target to C$5.50

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Down 0.7 %

MRT.UN opened at C$5.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$353.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.40. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morguard Real Estate Inv.

In related news, insider Morguard Corporation acquired 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$133,100.00. Insiders acquired 188,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Morguard Real Estate Inv.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

