TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.25% of TD SYNNEX worth $24,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 345.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

NYSE:SNX opened at $143.92 on Thursday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $99.95 and a twelve month high of $145.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.81 and a 200-day moving average of $122.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.49.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.11%.

SNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.62, for a total transaction of $2,352,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,065,229.60. This represents a 15.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Zammit sold 6,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $975,689.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,681,372. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,289 shares of company stock valued at $3,639,500. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

