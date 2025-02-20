Teekay Tankers (TNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Teekay Tankers to post earnings of $2.69 per share and revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 35.44%. On average, analysts expect Teekay Tankers to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TNK stock opened at $40.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of -0.43. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $74.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.90.

Several brokerages recently commented on TNK. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Teekay Tankers from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

