TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.50% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of TerraVest Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$128.00 to C$126.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TerraVest Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$109.50.
TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.
