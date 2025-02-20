TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.50% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of TerraVest Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$128.00 to C$126.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TerraVest Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$109.50.

Shares of TVK stock opened at C$118.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.66. TerraVest Industries has a 52 week low of C$52.15 and a 52 week high of C$139.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$121.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$108.76.

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

