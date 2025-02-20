The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $7,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPB. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 38.7% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 487,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,870,000 after acquiring an additional 19,934 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 32.4% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 19.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB opened at $38.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.77 and its 200-day moving average is $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Campbell Soup Company has a 12-month low of $36.92 and a 12-month high of $52.81.

Campbell Soup Increases Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 23.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,551 shares in the company, valued at $693,486.90. This represents a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

