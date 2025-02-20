The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Timken were worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 356,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 184,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken Price Performance

TKR opened at $83.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.34 and a 200-day moving average of $79.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.39. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $69.35 and a 1-year high of $94.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Timken Announces Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Timken had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Equities analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TKR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Timken in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on TKR

Insider Activity

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,091.50. The trade was a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.