Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Top Ships Stock Performance
Shares of TOPS stock opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. Top Ships has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.70.
About Top Ships
