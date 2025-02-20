Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,354 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,039% compared to the average daily volume of 75 call options.
O-I Glass Stock Performance
Shares of OI stock opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $17.58.
O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. Analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.
Read Our Latest Research Report on O-I Glass
About O-I Glass
O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.
