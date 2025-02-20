Traders Purchase Large Volume of Trade Desk Call Options (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 40,994 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 58% compared to the average volume of 26,009 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TTD. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $144.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.97.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTD

Trade Desk Stock Down 4.1 %

TTD opened at $76.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.40, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.23. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $76.12 and a twelve month high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at $10,754,459.04. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,225,528.40. This trade represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,296 over the last three months. 9.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.