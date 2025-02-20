Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Position Decreased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lowered its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total transaction of $113,882.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,115.56. This trade represents a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total value of $70,806.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,331.61. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,563 shares of company stock worth $4,388,966 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $370.04 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $270.50 and a 12 month high of $422.00. The company has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $376.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.87%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.