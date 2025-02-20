Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) Insider Purchases £2,686.50 in Stock

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Maughan acquired 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £2,686.50 ($3,380.52).

Ryan Maughan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Ryan Maughan acquired 3,025 shares of Transense Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.08) per share, with a total value of £4,991.25 ($6,280.67).

Transense Technologies Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of LON TRT opened at GBX 135.25 ($1.70) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of £20.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.38. Transense Technologies plc has a 1 year low of GBX 90 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 194.90 ($2.45). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 162.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 163.34.

About Transense Technologies

Transense Technologies ( LON:TRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported GBX 3.61 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Transense Technologies had a net margin of 37.44% and a return on equity of 30.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Transense Technologies plc will post 11.0073382 earnings per share for the current year.

Transense is a developer of specialist wireless sensor systems used to enable real-time data gathering and monitoring. Products include the patent protected Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) sensor technology, used to improve equipment power, performance, reliability and efficiency; iTrack, Transense’s Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, recently licensed to Bridgestone Corporation, the world’s largest tyre producer, under a ten-year deal; and a range of intelligent tyre monitoring equipment under the Translogik brand.

