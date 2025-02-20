Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,079 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,008 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 63.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 290,993 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 112,512 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 335.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 196,699 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 151,507 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Transocean by 8.4% during the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 106,950 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Transocean by 19.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 33,442 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.70. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Insider Activity at Transocean

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.28 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 18.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $89,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 229,596 shares in the company, valued at $929,863.80. This trade represents a 8.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RIG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Transocean from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RIG

Transocean Company Profile

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.