TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Trading Down 5.8% After Analyst Downgrade

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $31.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. TreeHouse Foods traded as low as $31.41 and last traded at $31.14. Approximately 153,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 596,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.06.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on THS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays upped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Consumer Edge downgraded TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. FMR LLC grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,219,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,363,000 after buying an additional 2,479,495 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 3,242,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,908,000 after buying an additional 1,781,179 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $48,011,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,362,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 187.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 316,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,284,000 after buying an additional 206,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average of $37.02.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $905.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

