Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Price Target Raised to C$2.00

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential downside of 1.48% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$0.75 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.
Trilogy Metals Stock Performance
About Trilogy Metals
Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
