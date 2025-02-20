Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Price Target Raised to C$2.00

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential downside of 1.48% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$0.75 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Trilogy Metals Stock Performance

About Trilogy Metals

Shares of Trilogy Metals stock opened at C$2.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$229.64 million, a PE ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 60.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Trilogy Metals has a 12 month low of C$0.34 and a 12 month high of C$2.14.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

