UBS Group Boosts Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$63.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s previous close.

DFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Definity Financial from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Definity Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Cormark cut Definity Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Definity Financial from C$60.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Definity Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$59.27.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Definity Financial

Definity Financial Price Performance

Definity Financial Company Profile

Shares of DFY stock opened at C$60.06 on Tuesday. Definity Financial has a 1-year low of C$41.61 and a 1-year high of C$64.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$57.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$55.05. The firm has a market cap of C$6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.04.

(Get Free Report)

Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.