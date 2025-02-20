UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Price

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $131.00 to $127.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.19.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $88.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.76. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $83.97 and a twelve month high of $116.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $437,291,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,010,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,053,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,897 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 663.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,462,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,782 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,342,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

