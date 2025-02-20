UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Stock Price

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of RDN opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.96. Radian Group has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 46.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $509,528.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,953,909.50. This represents a 7.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth $73,693,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Radian Group by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,766,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,505,000 after buying an additional 1,836,020 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 272.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,725,000 after buying an additional 605,956 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 901,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,588,000 after buying an additional 470,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,564,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

