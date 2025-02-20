UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 2,760.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 261.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UMH shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

UMH Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $17.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.48. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $20.64.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 661.59%.

UMH Properties Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

