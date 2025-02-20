Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Up 8.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.3% on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $93.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Upstart traded as high as $88.15 and last traded at $89.24. 3,046,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 6,009,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.42.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UPST. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Upstart from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Upstart from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Upstart from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.38.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $2,608,354.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,838.80. The trade was a 42.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $109,154.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,586.56. The trade was a 7.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 193,983 shares of company stock worth $13,598,414 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -56.92 and a beta of 2.25.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative net margin of 20.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

