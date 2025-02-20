Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Up 8.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.3% on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $93.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Upstart traded as high as $88.15 and last traded at $89.24. 3,046,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 6,009,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.42.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UPST. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Upstart from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Upstart from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Upstart from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.38.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Upstart
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.
Upstart Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -56.92 and a beta of 2.25.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative net margin of 20.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Upstart
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.