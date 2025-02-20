US Vegan Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGN) Shares Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

US Vegan Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGN – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.00 and last traded at $56.00. Approximately 3,573 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 8,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.84.

US Vegan Climate ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.81 and its 200-day moving average is $52.68. The firm has a market cap of $113.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Get US Vegan Climate ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Vegan Climate ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in US Vegan Climate ETF stock. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Vegan Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

US Vegan Climate ETF Company Profile

The US Vegan Climate ETF (VEGN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the US Vegan Climate index. The fund seeks to track a principles-based index of U.S. equities weighted by market-cap. VEGN was launched on Sep 9, 2019 and is managed by Beyond.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for US Vegan Climate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Vegan Climate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.