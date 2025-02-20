USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,901 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Eaton Cambridge Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Cambridge Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $226.63 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.44. The company has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,852 shares of company stock valued at $9,324,151 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.