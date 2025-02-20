Vale (VALE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share and revenue of $10.05 billion for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vale Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vale stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99. Vale has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $13.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VALE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $11.30 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Vale from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.26.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

