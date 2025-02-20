Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 7.0% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.74.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,159,070. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,852 shares of company stock worth $9,324,151. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $226.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.22 and a 200-day moving average of $203.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

