Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,451 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 692.6% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA stock opened at $360.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 176.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.13.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total value of $39,792,803.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,095,100. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Phillip Securities downgraded Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.50.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

