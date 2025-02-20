Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $366.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.05. Valmont Industries has a 52-week low of $202.01 and a 52-week high of $379.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $323.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.36.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Insider Activity

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.92, for a total transaction of $6,978,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,730 shares in the company, valued at $45,963,231.60. The trade was a 13.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valmont Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Featured Articles

