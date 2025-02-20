Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,954 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,837 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in KB Home were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in KB Home during the third quarter worth $32,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in KB Home by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in KB Home during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on KB Home from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on KB Home from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.21.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $1,891,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,708.21. This trade represents a 44.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Stock Performance

NYSE KBH opened at $62.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.15. KB Home has a 1-year low of $60.26 and a 1-year high of $89.70.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.08. KB Home had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.81%.

KB Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.