Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.49 Million Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $544,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $286.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $293.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.01. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.32 and a 12 month high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MOH. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.17.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

