Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.14 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,795,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,116,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,542,000 after acquiring an additional 969,006 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,338,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,106,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,832,000 after acquiring an additional 431,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,016,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,472,000 after buying an additional 429,863 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHD. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Michael Read purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.82 per share, with a total value of $117,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,584.10. The trade was a 78.29 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Spann sold 39,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $4,426,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,976. The trade was a 88.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,302 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,338. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $104.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.35 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.40 and its 200-day moving average is $104.66.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.79%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

