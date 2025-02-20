Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stock Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 422,616 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 29,012 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 792.5% in the third quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 10,323,605 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166,952 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 23.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,691,519 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,308,000 after buying an additional 1,441,991 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,748,780 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,451,000 after acquiring an additional 906,417 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,298,814 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after acquiring an additional 359,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 2,673,518 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,570,000 after acquiring an additional 136,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 13.4 %

NYSE HBM opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.74. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $584.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Further Reading

