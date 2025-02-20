Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21,241.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 239,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,526,000 after purchasing an additional 237,907 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $15,916,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,214,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,807,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,756,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

VDC stock opened at $223.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.80. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $194.38 and a 12 month high of $224.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

