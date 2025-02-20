Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Stake Lowered by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $463,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCRB opened at $76.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.22 and a 1 year high of $79.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

