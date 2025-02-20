Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $128.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.51 and a fifty-two week high of $137.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.08 and a 200 day moving average of $126.10.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

