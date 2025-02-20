Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VG. Citigroup assumed coverage on Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.91.

Get Venture Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Venture Global

Venture Global Stock Performance

About Venture Global

Shares of NYSE VG opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. Venture Global has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

(Get Free Report)

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Venture Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.