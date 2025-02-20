Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Venture Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Venture Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.91.

Shares of NYSE:VG opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. Venture Global has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

