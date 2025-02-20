Vertex (VERX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vertex Stock Performance

VERX stock opened at $46.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.28, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.78. Vertex has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $60.71.

Insider Transactions at Vertex

In other news, major shareholder Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 13,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $735,764.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,344,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,136,288.02. This represents a 0.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Westphal sold 575,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $30,480,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,513.95. This represents a 98.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 889,584 shares of company stock worth $47,871,490. Company insiders own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on VERX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Vertex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Vertex from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vertex from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vertex from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.36.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

