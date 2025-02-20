Vertex (VERX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Vertex Stock Performance
VERX stock opened at $46.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.28, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.78. Vertex has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $60.71.
Insider Transactions at Vertex
In other news, major shareholder Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 13,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $735,764.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,344,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,136,288.02. This represents a 0.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Westphal sold 575,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $30,480,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,513.95. This represents a 98.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 889,584 shares of company stock worth $47,871,490. Company insiders own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Vertex
Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.
