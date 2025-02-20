VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $3,099,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,060,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 95,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE VICI opened at $30.49 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.43.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 64.07%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VICI. Wedbush lowered VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICI

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.