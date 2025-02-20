Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Trading 7.5% Higher After Earnings Beat

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) traded up 7.5% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $89.78 and last traded at $89.45. 99,949 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 298,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.21.

The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.17 million. Visteon had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 46.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VC. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visteon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Visteon by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,909,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,442 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Visteon by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,448,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,468,000 after purchasing an additional 536,073 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Visteon by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,184,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,090,000 after purchasing an additional 62,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Visteon by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,024,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Visteon by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 908,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,621,000 after purchasing an additional 45,058 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visteon Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

