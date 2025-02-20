Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $644,000 Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,118 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,976 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,509,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $854,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,532 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 61.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,011,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,864 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 175.5% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,467,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,202,000 after buying an additional 1,571,700 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 64.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,273,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,922,000 after purchasing an additional 892,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,515,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,046,825,000 after purchasing an additional 853,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:TD opened at $60.13 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.49. The firm has a market cap of $105.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.7482 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

