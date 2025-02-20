Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $701,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,167.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 758,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,937,000 after acquiring an additional 744,407 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,202,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,206,000 after acquiring an additional 674,168 shares during the last quarter. Gimbal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,609,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,978,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 692.7% in the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 108,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 94,959 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI stock opened at $64.84 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $53.72 and a 52-week high of $65.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

