Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 107.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,210 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 16.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 3.2% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 0.4% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 151,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 5.3% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTRE. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $25.88 on Thursday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $33.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.12). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 42.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 146.84%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

