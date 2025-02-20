Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 87.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 242,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,477 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LCID. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,246,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 633,410 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $861,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LCID. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.24.

Lucid Group Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.71. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.97.

About Lucid Group

(Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.