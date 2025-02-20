Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New Investment in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 56,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.43, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

