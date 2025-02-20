Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 2,524 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,284 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Fluor in the third quarter worth $39,289,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fluor by 27.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,092,000 after purchasing an additional 457,220 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,252,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,792,000 after buying an additional 412,312 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 42.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,077,000 after buying an additional 254,904 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Fluor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,542,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor Trading Down 0.4 %

FLR stock opened at $39.58 on Thursday. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $60.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.30). Fluor had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fluor from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fluor from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fluor from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Fluor from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fluor news, insider Mark E. Fields sold 50,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $2,831,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,327,158.35. The trade was a 25.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas P. D’agostino sold 7,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $433,131.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,780,353.86. This represents a 5.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fluor Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.