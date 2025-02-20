Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 5,767 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 87.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in FMC were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FMC by 27.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,271,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,151,000 after buying an additional 1,343,615 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,136,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,931,000 after buying an additional 20,350 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,915,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 589,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,634,000 after purchasing an additional 46,137 shares during the period. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 2,129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 440,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,037,000 after purchasing an additional 420,601 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $163,429.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,107. The trade was a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC Stock Down 0.8 %

FMC opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $68.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.09.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FMC. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of FMC to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.23.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

