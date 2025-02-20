Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 5,985 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 4,023.0% in the third quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 10,795,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,965,000 after buying an additional 1,805,915 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 11,317.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,427,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,193,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,165,000.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $36.18 on Thursday. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $47.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average of $37.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. Alcoa had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 5.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley upgraded Alcoa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Alcoa to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

