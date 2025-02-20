Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1,542.9% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATO. Argus upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

ATO opened at $148.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $110.97 and a twelve month high of $152.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 8.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

