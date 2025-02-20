Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 2,663 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in CBRE Group by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in CBRE Group by 3,969.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 680.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

CBRE Group stock opened at $143.62 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $84.24 and a one year high of $147.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.37 and its 200 day moving average is $128.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

